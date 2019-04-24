Patkura Assembly Constituency goes to poll on May 19

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that Patkura Assembly segment under Kendrapara Parliamentary Constituency will go to polls on May 19.

In a notice issued by the Election Commission, the last date of filing nomination has been scheduled for May 1. Similarly, scrutiny of the nominations will be conducted on May 2 whereas the last date for withdrawal of the nominations is scheduled on May 4.

Notably, the election in the Assembly segment, which was scheduled on April 29, was countermanded after the death of BJD candidate for the seat Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

The Kendrapara Returning Officer had adjourned the election schedule in accordance with the provision contained in Section 52 (1) (C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar had earlier informed that only the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) can field a new candidate as per the EC’s norms.

The BJD leader from Patkura constituency passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 20.

