Patkura Assembly Constituency Election On July 20, Counting On July 24

Kendrapara: Elections to the much-awaited Patkura Assembly Constituency under Kendrapara LS seat will be held on July 20 and counting of votes will be held on July 24.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued a notification in this regard. With this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into force from today.

Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines, the ECI said.

It may be noted that, election to the Patkura Assembly seat which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 29 in the fourth phase polls in Odisha was countermanded following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20.

The polls to Patkura Assembly Constituency was again postponed for 60 days following the proposal by Odisha CEO due to cyclone FANI.