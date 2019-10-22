Patient thrashed by hosp sweeper in Balasore

Balasore: A patient admitted at Paunskuli Hospital under Singla police limits here sustained injuries after he was allegedly thrashed by a sweeper on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Purusottam Jena of Ujuda village. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

According to sources, an argument ensued between the sweeper and the patient over giving space for cleaning purpose. The situation soon turned ugly after the accused sweeper in a fit of rage thrashed the patient leaving him critically injured.

The victim was rescued and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Later, the victim’s wife lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Based on the plaint, police have registered a case against the accused sweeper and detained him for investigation.