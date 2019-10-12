Patient jumps off from 3rd floor of SCB hospital, dies

Cuttack: A patient undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 3rd floor of the hospital today.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, reportedly jumped off from the 3rd floor of the destitute ward of new medicine building on the hospital premises.

According to sources, the victim was admitted to the hospital few days ago and was undergoing treatment in the destitute ward there. However, the patient today all of sudden broke open the grill of a window and jumped off.

He was immediately rescued in critical and rushed for treatment but was declared brought dead.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, a probe into the incident has been initiated.