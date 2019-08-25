Patient falls off hosp roof in Cuttack, critical

By pragativadinewsservice
Patient falls off hosp roof
Cuttack: A patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack sustained injuries after he allegedly fell from the roof of the hospital.

According to sources, the patient, who is yet to be identified, is suffering from kidney-related ailment. He was admitted to the private hospital in Mahanadi Vihar on August 22.

Some attendants and hospital staff spotted the patient lying on the ground with injuries and immediately took him inside for treatment. His condition was stated to be critical.

While the circumstances leading to his falling from the roof is yet to be known, it is suspected that he might have slipped from the terrace accidentally, sources added.

