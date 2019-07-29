Patient carried on cot due to poor road connectivity

Koraput: A patient was carried on a cot after ambulance failed to reach the village due to lack of motorable road and adequate transport facility in the region.

According to sources, a person of Karikone village under Narayanpatna block in Koraput district was critically ill this morning following which his family member contacted the emergency service.

However, the ambulance driver expressed his inability to reach the patient due to a non-motorable road in the village.

With no options left, the family members along with some villagers carried the person and had to cross the river where the ambulance was stationed. He was then shifted to hospital.