Patia-based college ties up with BMC for plantation programme

Bhubaneswar: While the city has geared up plantation activities during the Bana Mahotsav celebration, Patia-based Raja Madhusudan Deb Degree College in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today organised a plantation programme on its campus. Bhubaneswar MLA (North) Sushanta Kumar Rout attended the function as the chief guest.

Before starting the programme the local MLA also garlanded the five statues on the campus including Swami Vivekananda, Pandit Gopabandhu Das. After the garlanding 50 saplings were planted on the campus led by the local MLA.

The 50 saplings included “Baula’’, “Karanja’’, “Debadaru’’ and “Mango’’ as decided by the state government so that in future the city will have wind resistant plant varieties as many other plant species were totally damaged or lost during the severe cyclonic storm Fani, which hit the city on May 3.

The MLA also informed that more plant saplings will be planted inside the college in future. Following the damage and loss of tree cover the plantation drive in educational institutions will help in regaining some lost tree cover, he added.

BMC Environment Officer KapilendraSethi said “from this Van Mahotsav the state capital will add 60,000 saplings to regain the huge loss after Fani. Saplings will be added mostly to open spaces and parks and Odisha Forest Development Corporation will take up 25,000, City Forest Division 15,000, Bhubaneswar Development Authority 15,000 and BMC will take up 5,000 plantation of saplings.

“In order to make Raja Madhusudan Deb Degree College an example of plantation activities we have tied up with BMC and all members and students of our college will take care of the saplings to make them fully-grown plants after some years,’’ said college Principal Prashanta Kumar Rout.

“We are welcoming this effort of Raja Madhusudan Deb Degree College and we will support them in their green venture,’’ said horticulture expert from BMC Girija Bhusan Satapathy.

BMC has plans to plant mostly the 5,000 saplings in its 55 parks and available open space across the city during the rainy season. The plantation programme, which continued for over an hour at Raja Madhusudan Deb Degree College, Patia, was also attended by former corporator Sanjay Sethy, among others.