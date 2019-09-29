Passion For Cricket: Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Watch!

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendular who has brought several laurels to the country by his brilliant and extraordinary performance in the world of cricket recently tweeted a throwback video in which he was seen practising dedicatedly despite the unfavourable weather.

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a throwback video of him practising in the nets on a water-logged pitch, and said that love and passion always helps one find new ways to practice.

In the video, Tendulkar could be seen practising with the tennis ball to prepare himself face the short-pitched deliveries in England and Australia on a pitch that is almost completely submerged in water.