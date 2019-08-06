Passage of J&K bill momentous occasion in Parliamentary Democracy: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed the passing of bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir as “a momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy”.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister was hopeful that “Together we shall rise and together we fulfil the dreams of 130 Crore Indians!”

He said, “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience.”

The Prime Minister further said “For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!”

The PM said, “The Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment. These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve.”

He specially congratulated the people of Ladakh. “It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India’s unity, Dr.BabasahebAmbedkar, whose views are well known and Dr SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity.”

He said, “In Parliament, political parties rose to the occasion, overcame ideological differences and took part in a rich debate that increased the pride of our Parliamentary democracy. For that, I congratulate all MPs, various political parties and their leaders.”

The prime minister in a separate tweet said “People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS.”

He said, “India’s Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu Garu as well as Speaker Om Birla Kota Ji conducted proceedings of both Houses in an excellent manner, for which they deserve praise from the entire nation.“

He specially congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah. “Our Home Minister Amit Shah Ji has been continuously working towards ensuring a better life for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. His commitment and diligence is clearly visible in the passage of these Bills. I would like to specially congratulate Amit Bhai!”