Passage of bills sans scrutiny: 17 Oppn parties write to RS chairman over the issue

New Delhi: Seventeen Opposition parties of India have written to Rajya Sabha chairman over hurried passage of bills ignoring established practice.

The parties asked Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to intervene in the matter.

The parties include the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India and the CPI(M).

The letter signed by leaders of 17 parties said:”We, the undersigned parties, wish to register our anguish and serious concern over the manner in which the Government is hurriedly passing legislations without any scrutiny by Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees. This is a fundamental departure from the established practice and healthy traditions of enacting legislations”.

The letter said in the 16th Lok Sabha, only 26 percent of bills were sent for scrutiny.

The letter said that in the 14th Lok Sabha, 60 percent of bills were sent for scrutiny to parliamentary committees while in the 15th Lok Sabha, 71 percent of bills were sent for scrutiny.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, 14 bills have already been passed in the first session. But, none of these bills were referred to a Standing Committee or Select Committee for legislative scrutiny, the letter said.