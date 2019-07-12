Partial Lunar Eclipse on July 17

New Delhi: A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on July 17 which will be visible in India. The partial lunar eclipse will begin from 1:31 AM.

The Moon will be gradually covered by the Earth’s shadow and the maximum partial eclipse will occur at 3h 01m IST when about a little more than half portion of the Moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. The partial eclipse will end at 4:30 AM.

The eclipse will be visible from beginning to end from all places of India except from extreme north eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh where the ending of the partial eclipse will not be visible.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the region covering Australia, Asia except for north east, Africa, Europe except northernmost Scandinavia and most of South America. The total duration of the eclipse is 2 h 59 m.