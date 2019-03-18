Parrikar to be cremated with State Honours today

Panaji: The late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be cremated with full State Honours at 5 pm on Monday and there will be a 7-day mourning in the state.

According to reports the funeral procession will be taken from Kala Academy, Panjim, at four in the evening. The last rites will be performed at five in the evening at Miramar.

The late Chief Minister’s mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office in Panjim till 10:30 am. It will be moved to Kala Academy for the public to pay their last respects.

People will be allowed to pay respect to Parrikar from 11 am to 4 pm.

An official statement said during the State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at Half Mast on all the buildings throughout the state of Goa where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment.

Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled state are also expected to arrive in Goa to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called tomorrow to pay condolence to the deceased leader.

The Centre has already announced the National Mourning on March 18. Meanwhile, the Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha has condoled the demised of chief minister on behalf of the state Government and the people of Goa.

In her condolence message, the Governor has said that she is deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Manohar Parrikar.

Congress-led opposition a leader in Goa assembly, Chandrakant Kavlekar also expressed grief over the death of Parrikar and stated that Goa has lost one of the greatest leaders of the soil.