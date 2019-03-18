Parrikar laid to rest with full state honours at Miramar

Panaji: The late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was accorded a gun salute amid full state honours at Miramar beach as his journey ends on Monday evening.

The final rites of Parrikar were performed at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa’s first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said.

Among those who attended the funeral were Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Avaition Minister Suresh Prabhu, BJP chief Amit Shah and veteran leader Nitin Gadkari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he paid his tributes to his ‘friend’ Manohar Parrikar. “His good work will be remembered for years to come,” Modi said.

The funeral procession of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar began in Panaji on Monday, with thousands joining the cortege to bid him a fond farewell.

The mortal remains of the 63-year-old senior BJP leader were kept in a flower-decked hearse which left the Kala Academy here for the Miramar beach.

Hundreds of common folks and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to the chief minister.

A pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, were brought there.

As the vehicle carrying his body travelled 5 km from his private residence in Dona Paula to Panaji in the morning, people tried to catch a glimpse of the leader, who rose from the small coastal state to become the country’s defence minister.