Parliament passes Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 unanimously

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 unanimously today after a fervent appeal from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Clarifying on the transparency of the selection process for the Chairperson and Members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Shri Amit Shah said that the selection committee was a diverse one, containing opposition leaders from both the houses in addition to the Prime Minister; Union Home Minister; Speaker, Lok Sabha and Deputy Chairperson, Rajya Sabha. A decision of such a vast and diverse committee should not be seen with distrust, said Shri Shah.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai said that the Amendment had been prepared based on the challenges faced in the last thirteen years, and will increase the efficiency of the Commission. He also said that the Modi Government is committed to the independence and autonomy of the Commission.

The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 was enacted to provide for the constitution of a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Human Rights Courts for protection of human rights.

The NHRC has proposed certain amendments to the Act to address the concerns raised at certain global platforms. Besides this, certain State Governments have also proposed for amendment of the Act, as they have been facing difficulties in finding suitable candidates to the post of Chairperson of the respective State Commissions owing to the existing eligibility criteria to the said post.

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, inter alia, provides