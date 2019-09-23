Parineeti Chopra calls ‘The Girl On The Train’ life changing, shares an emotional note

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra posted an emotional message on Sunday as she wrapped the shoot of her upcoming movie ‘The Girl On The Train’ in London.

As the shooting schedule came to an end, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note stating that the character will live inside her permanently.

“So I leave London after seven weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed with me after I have finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently.” I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I’ve grown up. I feel so much. But most of all, I feel grateful. Life-changing, in an understatement…” She added, “I’m smiling as I wrote this, and with that, I head back home – looking forward, with my heart full…”

#TheGirlOnTheTrain 💕 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

Reacting to Parineeti Chopra’s post, Anushka Sharma wrote that she can “feel” what the Ishaqzaade actress is going through now and commented: “I feel you!”

The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name, which was first adapted onscreen by Hollywood director Tate Taylor. Now, director Ribhu Dasgupta is making the film with Parineeti which will showcase the story of an alcoholic woman, who gets involved in a missing person’s investigation. The film is expected to release next year.