Paper mill staffer killed in road mishap in Rayagada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
road mishap
7

Rayagada: A paper mill staff killed in a road mishap after being hit by a truck near engineering college in Chandili area of Rayagada district.

The deceased, identified as Guabansha Chaitanya, was an employee of JK paper mill.

According to sources, the mishap took place today morning while Chaitanya was on his way to the paper mill when a speeding truck ran over him. Meanwhile, another person identified as Birasena  Singh, who rushed to help Chaitanya was also hit by the truck.

Related Posts

Tribals stage protest at L&T plant in Kansbahal over…

Narrow Escape For Youth After Encounter With Bear In…

Hookah parlours come under police scanner in Rourkela

While both the injured persons were taken to the hospital immediately, Chaitanya succumbed to his injuries while he was on the way.

Irked over the incident, locals staged road blockade demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

On being informed police reached the spot and seized the truck that caused the accident. However, the driver of the truck fled the spot before the arrival of the cops, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Tribals stage protest at L&T plant in Kansbahal over…

Narrow Escape For Youth After Encounter With Bear In…

Hookah parlours come under police scanner in Rourkela

1 of 1,691