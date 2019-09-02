Paper mill staffer killed in road mishap in Rayagada

Rayagada: A paper mill staff killed in a road mishap after being hit by a truck near engineering college in Chandili area of Rayagada district.

The deceased, identified as Guabansha Chaitanya, was an employee of JK paper mill.

According to sources, the mishap took place today morning while Chaitanya was on his way to the paper mill when a speeding truck ran over him. Meanwhile, another person identified as Birasena Singh, who rushed to help Chaitanya was also hit by the truck.

While both the injured persons were taken to the hospital immediately, Chaitanya succumbed to his injuries while he was on the way.

Irked over the incident, locals staged road blockade demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

On being informed police reached the spot and seized the truck that caused the accident. However, the driver of the truck fled the spot before the arrival of the cops, sources said.