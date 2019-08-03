Panikoili murder case solved; three including woman arrested

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Panikoili murder case
28

Jajpur: Police claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the Panikoili murder case with the arrest of three persons including a woman on Saturday.

Addressing a presser, Jajpur road SDPO Kederanath Sahoo informed that all the arrested persons were identified to be the relatives of deceased Rabindra Sahoo.

Related Posts

Mining in Talcher to resume only after clearance from…

Two bogies of coal-laden train catch fire in Sambalpur City…

Pregnant minor, family knock on Bhadrak SP’s door for…

Notably, on July 7, Rabindra’s blood-soaked body was recovered under mysterious condition near a shop in Panikoili. Based on the preliminary investigation, police had launched a probe into the matter.

During the investigation, police detained two youths, identified as brothers-in-law of the deceased youth, and a woman believed to be the girlfriend of one of the arrested youth, the SDPO said.

After being grilled, the accused persons confessed to have murdered Rabindra. Following this, police also recovered one knife,  a blade and a wooden plank used in the crime, the SDPO further said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.