Panikoili murder case solved; three including woman arrested

Jajpur: Police claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the Panikoili murder case with the arrest of three persons including a woman on Saturday.

Addressing a presser, Jajpur road SDPO Kederanath Sahoo informed that all the arrested persons were identified to be the relatives of deceased Rabindra Sahoo.

Notably, on July 7, Rabindra’s blood-soaked body was recovered under mysterious condition near a shop in Panikoili. Based on the preliminary investigation, police had launched a probe into the matter.

During the investigation, police detained two youths, identified as brothers-in-law of the deceased youth, and a woman believed to be the girlfriend of one of the arrested youth, the SDPO said.

After being grilled, the accused persons confessed to have murdered Rabindra. Following this, police also recovered one knife, a blade and a wooden plank used in the crime, the SDPO further said.