Panic grips locals as mysterious animal kills calf in Salepur

Salepur: Panic gripped the residents of Kajihat village under Nischintakoili block of Salepur in Cuttack district after a mysterious animal killed a calf here.

According to sources, villagers spotted the carcass of the animal with injuries at the cowshed today morning. The situation further aggravated as locals alleged that an unknown animal attacked the calf last night and was responsible behind its death.

Though it is suspected that the calf was killed by a mysterious creature, the real reason is yet to be ascertained.

The locals and cattle farmers have demanded that the forest officials should take necessary measures, in order to stop the incident.

While the killing of sheep by mysterious creature surfaced every now and then, this is the first instance where a calf was killed.