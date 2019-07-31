Panic grips denizens as armed robbers go on loot spree in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Throwing a challenge to the Commissionerate Police, armed robbers struck Bhubaneswar again when a hotel owner was attacked and robbed of money in Mancheswar area late last night.

According to sources, the hotel owner was on his way home after closing his small outlet when few bike-borne miscreants suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons on Tuesday night. The looters then fled the spot after robbing the victim of his money.

Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and immediately admitted him to the hospital where doctors stated his health condition to be critical.

This is the fourth such incident that has come to fore in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, a Chief Laboratory Superintendent of Railway Hospital, a 71-year-old retired bank employee and a City-based second-hand car dealer were also robbed by motorcycle-borne armed miscreants.