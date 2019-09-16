Panic grips Boudh village after crocodile spotted in nearby nullah

crocodile spotted
1

Boudh: Panic gripped the locals of  Bahira village under Sadar block in Boudh district after a giant crocodile was spotted in a nullah here.

The locals were frightened to see the huge crocodile in the water body near a primary school.

Reportedly, the aquatic animal is present in the nullah for over a week.

It is also suspected that the crocodile might have been washed away to the canal due to the gushing floodwater in Mahanadi.

On being informed, forest department officials with a special team reached the spot and are trying to rescue the animal, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
