Panic grips Boudh village after crocodile spotted in nearby nullah

Boudh: Panic gripped the locals of Bahira village under Sadar block in Boudh district after a giant crocodile was spotted in a nullah here.
The locals were frightened to see the huge crocodile in the water body near a primary school.
Reportedly, the aquatic animal is present in the nullah for over a week.
It is also suspected that the crocodile might have been washed away to the canal due to the gushing floodwater in Mahanadi.
On being informed, forest department officials with a special team reached the spot and are trying to rescue the animal, sources said.