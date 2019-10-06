Pangolin rescued by villagers in Gunupur

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Pangolin rescued
2

Gunupur: A pangolin was rescued by the residents of Padmapur Saradhapur village under Gunupur forest range in Rayagada district today.

According to sources, the pangolin had strayed into the village today morning. The scaly anteater was then rescued by the villagers.

Related Posts

‘Bate Ghate’ phase II hits the streets of Deogarh

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 16 Odisha districts

14 houses gutted in fire in Cuttack village

Later, they handed it over to the forest personnel.

The pangolin is125 centimetre long and weighs around 9 kgs. The scaly anteater, which is slightly ill, will be released into the wild after necessary treatment, said Gunupur forest ranger.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

‘Bate Ghate’ phase II hits the streets of Deogarh

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 16 Odisha districts

14 houses gutted in fire in Cuttack village

1 of 2,646