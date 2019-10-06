Pangolin rescued by villagers in Gunupur

Gunupur: A pangolin was rescued by the residents of Padmapur Saradhapur village under Gunupur forest range in Rayagada district today.

According to sources, the pangolin had strayed into the village today morning. The scaly anteater was then rescued by the villagers.

Later, they handed it over to the forest personnel.

The pangolin is125 centimetre long and weighs around 9 kgs. The scaly anteater, which is slightly ill, will be released into the wild after necessary treatment, said Gunupur forest ranger.