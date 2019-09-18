Panghal, Kaushik Assure India Of Medals At World Boxing Championship

Yekaterinburg (Russia): India’s Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) has assured themselves of a medal each after reaching the semi-finals in their respective weight categories at the ongoing men’s World Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

Second-seeded Panghal, who is the reigning Asian champion, beat Philippines’ Carlo Paalam 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kaushik beat Brazil’s Wanderson de Oliveira 5-0 by a unanimous decision to assure himself of a medal.

India has never won more than one bronze medal at any of the men’s World Championships before. Kaushik and Panghal’s results have already made this India’s best performance thus far.