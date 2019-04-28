Panaji by-poll: BJP denies ticket to Manohar Parrikar’s son, fields former MLA

Panaji: The BJP on Sunday nominated former MLA Siddharth Sripad Kuncalienkar for the Panaji by-poll, sidelining late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s elder son Utpal.

The by-poll, scheduled to be held on May 19, was necessitated following the death of Panaji MLA and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17.

Speculations were rife that the BJP will field Parrikar’s son Utpal for the by-polls. However, the announcement by BJP’s central election committee about the candidature of Siddharth Kuncalienkar, a former aide of Parrikar, put to rest the speculations.

Kuncalienkar was earlier elected the Panaji MLA when Parrikar moved to Delhi to be the Union Defence Minister and was reelected in 2017. However, he was chosen to make way after Parrikar decided to return as Goa Chief Minister in February 2017.

Kuncalienkar will lock horns with Congress candidate Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate whom he had defeated by a narrow margin of a little over 1,000 votes in 2017.