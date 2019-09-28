New Delhi: The government on Saturday extended the due date for linking PAN or Permanent Account Number with the Aadhaar number by three months.

CBDT extends the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar from 30th September, 2019 to 31st December, 2019. Notification issued on 28.09.2019. pic.twitter.com/XlWlDe136r — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 28, 2019

In a notification, the Finance Ministry said the new deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN will be December 31.

This marks the seventh time the government has extended the deadline for the public to link the two identification numbers.

The last extension was in March this year, when the government had pushed the last date by six months to September 30.