Palestinian Harvard Freshman Deported Over His Friends’ Social-Media Posts

Boston: A Palestinian student who arrived in the United States on a scholarship to Harvard University said he was deported due to social media posts made by his friends.

The Harvard freshman’s student visa was revoked and he was deported after hours of questioning by immigration officials upon his arrival to the US.

Ismail Ajjawi, a 17-year-old Palestinian resident of Lebanon in a written statement to the Harvard Crimson, which first reported the news, said that immigration officials at Boston Logan Airport questioned him about his religion and religious practices.

He was deported because he followed friends on social media who posted what immigration officials perceived as anti-American content.

After interrogating the minor and searching his phone and computer, they revoked his visa and sent him home to Lebanon.

Though Ismail stated that he has not made any political posts himself and should not be held responsible for what his friends write, the officer cancelled his visa, forcing him to return to Lebanon.

In an email, a Harvard spokesperson said university officials and lawyers are working with Ajjawi’s family and immigration officials to resolve the issue and allow the 17-year-old to return and begin classes on September 3.

This is not the first time Harvard has had to intervene with immigration officials on behalf of its students. In 2017, following President Trump’s immigration ban, four graduate students were prevented from returning to Harvard because of the ban.