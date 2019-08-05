‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ teaser released

Mumbai: The teaser of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was released on Monday.

With the film, Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba will make their debut in Bollywood.

The teaser shows exciting locations, with the duo of Karan and Sahher falling for each other minute-by-minute.

Apart from the newcomers, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also features Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the screens on September 20 alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman’s The Zoya Factor and Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore.