Pakistan’s Sikh community raps PM Imran Khan for failing to curb conversion

Islamabad: The Sikh community of Pakistan on Friday has lashed out against PM Imran Khan over forced conversion of a Sikh girl to Islam.

The community’s reaction has come after allegations from a Sikh family living in Pakistan that their daughter was abducted and forced to convert to Islam.

Media reports said a gang is active in Pakistan which is targeting young Sikh girls and boys to convert them to Islam.

Reports said Chief Minister of Punjab province of Pakistan Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the issue and ordered an investigation into the matter. A high-level committee with Law Minister Raja Basharat, Power Minister Akhtar Malik and Khalid Mehmood were formed to investigate the matter, the reports added.