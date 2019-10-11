Pakistan’s NAB arrests jailed ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Nawaz Sharif
Lahore: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday obtained a 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Sharif had earlier appeared in the accountability court for the hearing in the case following which NAB apprehended him.

The court ordered the accountability bureau to present Nawaz on October 25.

Sharif had been arrested earlier in the day by NAB from Kot Lakhpat jail and presented before an accountability court in Lahore.

Sharif is already serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

An investigation team of NAB, after taking the former Prime Minister into custody, led him to the accountability court today.

Members of the Sharif family are accused of being involved in money laundering under the garb of sale/purchase of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd shares.

NAB has accused Nawaz of being a direct beneficiary of CSM and his daughter, Maryam — who was arrested in connection with the case in August along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas — of holding over 12 million shares in the sugar mills.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had issued arrest warrants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief on October 4.

The decision of his arrest was made after a joint investigation team of NAB maintained that Sharif was not cooperating with the investigating team in the probe related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

