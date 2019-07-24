Pakistani views not properly represented in US: Imran Khan

Washington: Pak PM Imran Khan claimed that his country’s point of view was not represented properly in the US and called for mutual respect.

Khan’s comments came a day after a massive controversy erupted over US President Donald Trump’s claims on Kashmir mediation. Trump had said this in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister in Washington.

Khan said during a joint media briefing with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives that: “So far, I feel Pakistan has not been represented properly in the US. I feel that our point of view has not reached the politicians, Congressmen and senators”.

On Afghan crisis he said it is important in the best interests of the world that the “the 19-year-long war, the longest ever, comes to an end in a peaceful manner through a political settlement”.