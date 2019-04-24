Pakistani terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit has been arrested from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces said on Wednesday.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Mohammad Waqar Awan, a resident of Mohalla Miana in Mianwali area of Punjab in Pakistan. He was tasked with reviving militancy in certain areas of the Kashmir valley, the security forces said.

Awan was arrested earlier this week and presented before the media today during a joint press conference addressed by the police and army.

According to sources, the arrested terrorist was trained for four months at a camp in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and entered Jammu and Kashmir in July 2017.

He was operating in Srinagar for two years and trying to revive militancy in Baramulla district.