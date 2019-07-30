Pakistani military aircraft crashes into residential area; 17 killed

Rawalpindi: At least five crew members and twelve civilians were killed after a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, a Pakistani military aircraft was on training when the pilot crashed into a residential area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. As a result, five soldiers, including two army pilots, and at least 12 civilians were killed.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and cordoned off the residential area.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while travelling from remote northern Pakistan to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

The deadliest air disaster on Pakistani soil was in 2010, when an Airbus 321 operated by private airline Airbluse and flying from Karachi crashed into the hills outside Islamabad while coming into land, killing all 152 onboard.