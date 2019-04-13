Pakistan yet to dismantle terror camps: Former envoy

Washington: Former envoy Husain Haqqani has said there was no evidence of Pakistan dismantling terror infrastructure as promised by the premier.

Pakistan’s former envoy to the US said:”There is little change in Pakistan’s attitude towards militancy, particularly the one directed against Afghanistan and India.”

Haqqani’s remarks came during his address to the third ‘India Ideas Conference’ organised by India Initiative of the prestigious Georgetown University.

He said Pakistan has failed to initiate any action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group.

The former ambassador said that the desire to reassure the world once again that Pakistan wants to act against terrorist groups is motivated by economic considerations.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

A counter-terror operation was launched by India in Balakot. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in dogfight.