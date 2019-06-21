Pakistan warns its media not to speculate over congratulatory letters with India

Islamabad: Pakistan has warned its media against speculation over exchange of ‘congratulatory letters’ with India and termed it a diplomatic practice.

The Foreign Office spokesperson of Pakistan said the letters were nothing but a formal reiteration of the outstanding differences between India and the Islamic nation such as the Kashmir issue and recent confrontation over terrorism.

The spokesperson said :“Pakistan’s position is quite clear and well-known. It does not require repetition.”

The spokesperson further said that “peace, progress and prosperity” in the South Asian region can only be achieved in a peaceful manner. All the outstanding issues such as Kashmir must be resolved.

It may be noted that India on Thursday clarified that the response letters sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to their Pakistani counterparts Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi was nothing but to confirm to protocol.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has already said there was no change in India’s stand that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand.