Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Poonch districts in J&K

Jammu: Pakistan has violated ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu & Kashmir, an Army spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman said Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch and Nowshera in Rajouri overnight.

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing effectively, the spokesman said.

The Pakistanis first violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector from 8 pm to 10 pm on Friday followed by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote from 11.45 pm to 2 am. There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing on the Indian side.

This year, according to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,050 times in which 21 Indians died and scores of others injured.