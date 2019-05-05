Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

Srinagar: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Poonch district and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, officials said.

A person, identified as Mohammad Mahroof, also sustained bullet injuries in the cross LoC shelling by Pakistan.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms at the forward posts and villages along the line of control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri at around 11 am today.

Taking to the media, Lt Col Devendra Anand said, “Pakistani soldiers opened fire in the Krishna Valley and Karini sector at 11 am in the morning and fired with small arms. Our soldiers responded to it. “