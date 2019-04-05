Pakistan to release 360 Indian prisoners

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to release 360 Indian prisoners on the humanitarian basis upon completion of their sentences from Monday onwards, Radio Pakistan has reported.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said there are 537 Indians in Pakistani jails serving their sentences. Of these, 483 are fishermen and 54 civilians.

He said in the first phase 100 fishermen will be released on Monday (April 8). Similarly, another batch of 100 fishermen will be released on April 15. In the third phase, another 100 fishermen will be released on 22nd of this month.

The remaining 60 Indian prisoners comprising 5 fishermen and 55 civilians will be released on 29th of this month, Faisal said.