Pakistan to provide political, moral support to Kashmiris: Acting High Commissioner

Islamabad: Pakistan would provide political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris, SH Shah, Pakistan Acting High Commissioner to India said.

Shah’s statement follows after Pakistan President Arif Alvi called on the Kashmiris to wage “social media war” against India.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked Pakistanis not to live in a “fool’s paradise” by expecting United Nations Security Council to “wait with garlands” to support Islamabad in its fight against India’s decision.

His statement came after Russia became the first P-5 member to support India over the revocation of Article 370.

China, has however, expressed its concern over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir. During his trip to China last week, Qureshi claimed that Beijing will lend its support to Islamabad in UNSC over Kashmir.