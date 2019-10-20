Pakistan To Open Kartarpur Corridor On November 9: Imran Khan

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Kartarpur Corridor
Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that Pakistan will open the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Clearing the air on whether the corridor will be open on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev next on November 12. Khan through a facebook post said “Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from all across the globe, as the construction work on Kartarpur project enters final stages and will be open to public on November 9, 2019.”

“The world’s largest gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the World. This will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community, and will boost the local economy, result in earning foreign exchange for the country creating jobs in different sectors including travel and hospitality,” Khan added.

