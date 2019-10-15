Pakistan to host Saudi Arabia-Iran talks to reduce tension in Persian Gulf

Islamabad: Pakistan offers to host Saudi Arabia-Iran talks to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region, media reports quoting informed officials said.

The officials said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put forward the proposal during his visit to Tehran on Sunday.

According to the officials, the Pak premier told Iranian leadership that Pakistan was not only ready to facilitate the dialogue but also willing to arrange face-to-face talks in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister will now take the same proposal to Riyadh when he is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday and meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss peace efforts.

Media reports said Pakistan’s proposal was aimed at opening some channels of communication between the Saudi and Iranian authorities. This has come at a time when tensions between the two arch-rivals are on a flashpoint following the September 14 drone attacks on its oil facility.