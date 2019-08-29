Pakistan tests ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Islamabad: Pakistan has tested surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, a day after shutting down Karachi airspace, latest reports said.

The Pakistani Army on Thursday confirmed the development and said that they carried out night training launch of surface-to-surface missile Ghaznavi.

Reports said the Islamic nation has tested the missile in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Pakistan had on Wednesday shut down three routes of the Karachi airspace and issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) and a naval warning of a possible missile test fire from the Sonmiani testing range near Karachi.

The ballistic missile Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 km.