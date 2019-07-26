Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir retires from Test Cricket

Islamabad: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect to concentrate on white-ball cricket.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the traditional format of the Cricket. However, I have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket,” said Amir.

Amir, who has played 36 Tests in a career interrupted by a five-year spot-fixing ban, has retired from the longest format. Amir is currently in England where he is signed to play for Essex in the English season.

He made an impressive entry into international cricket as a 17-year-old, taking six wickets in his debut Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2009.

The following year he was instrumental in a tour in England, helping Pakistan to level a two-match neutral-venue series against Australia with seven wickets in the Leeds Test.

Amir, along with then Test captain Salman Butt and new-ball partner Mohammad Asif, was charged for illegally taking money in return for delivering deliberate no-balls in the Lord’s Test.

All three were banned for a minimum of five years and were also jailed by a UK court.

Amir returned to play for Pakistan again in 2016 but the other two failed in their bids to resume their international careers.

Overall, he took 119 wickets in 36 Tests, the last of which was against South Africa earlier this year. His best bowling returns – six for 44 – were against the West Indies in Kingston on April 2017.