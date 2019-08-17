Pakistan likely to move ICJ after UNSC debacle

Islamabad: Pakistan is likely to announce new diplomatic steps against India and is planning to move ICJ after UNSC debacle over Kashmir issue.

According to reports, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has confirmed that Pakistan will make a Kashmir cell under its foreign affairs office and establish a Kashmir desk in its embassies in key cities.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said: “The international community is closely watching. If the ground situation changes we have all our options open. It is not a bilateral thing. It is a concern of the whole world. The world must not remain silent on this.”