Pakistan earthquake: Toll rises to 37

By pragativadinewsservice
earthquake
Islamabad: The death toll 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several north-eastern cities in the country on Tuesday rose to 37.

As per reports, a total of 459 persons have sustained injuries in the quake. Out of which condition of 160 was reportedly critical.

Sources said, the earthquake was so strong that it could be felt even in the northern parts of India, including capital New Delhi. The tremors lasted 8-10 seconds but were felt strongly across Pakistan, including major cities of Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Though the epicentre was near the city of Mirpur,  the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 24 victims were from the worst-hit Mirpur district.

