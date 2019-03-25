Pakistan deploys Chinese-made air defence system along LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed Chinese-made medium-range air defence missiles in different parts of the country and military bases to thwart possible strikes by IAF.

According to reports, air defence missiles, deployed near the Indian border, include five LY-80 (HQ-16) surface-to-air missile units and IBIS-150 surveillance radar batteries.

It has the capability to track and destroy a variety of aerial targets at longer ranges flying at low and medium altitude.

Chinese-made Rainbow CH-4 and CH-5 drones which have the capability to conduct surveillance and potential strikes along the Line of Control (LoC) have also been deployed by the Pakistani military.

Media reports said India has deployed the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and nuclear submarine INS Chakra in the Northern Arabian sea off Pakistan coast after air strikes in Balakot.

There has been a diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.