Pakistan dealt with huge snub at UNSC on Kashmir issue: Report

United Nations: Pakistan was dealt with a huge snub as closed-door consultations on Kashmir at UNSC ended without any outcome, reports said.

The report said there was no statement from the powerful 15-nation on the issue.

The reports said Pakistan and its all-weather ally China were clearly told that it is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The informal consultations, requested for by China, lasted over an hour on Friday.

Sources said that China was pushing for an outcome or a press statement to be delivered after the consultations by Poland, the President of the Security Council for the month of August.

Majority of the 15 members said there should not be any statement or outcome issued after the consultations and their will prevailed, leaving China to come out and make a statement in its national capacity followed by Pakistan.