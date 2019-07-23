Pakistan army violates ceasefire along Indo-Pak border in J&K

Poonch: Pakistan Army has violated ceasefire in at least four locations along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This occurred a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pleaded with US President Donald Trump for meditation in Kashmir issue.

Reports said ceasefire violations were reported in Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in district Poonch on Tuesday.

A defence spokesperson said the Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages in Sunderbani sector with mortars and small arms in the early morning hours, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army.

A police official said intermittent firing and shelling was still going on when last reports were received.