Pak troops violate ceasefire in J&K, Indian Army hits back

Jammu: Pakistan Army has once again on Saturday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling from across the border at around 1:30 pm in Mankote sector.

Officials said the Indian Army retaliated effectively. However, there was no report of any casualty from Indian side in the cross-border firing.

The Indian Army has already warned the Pakistani side “not to target civilian areas” as the latter fired mortar shells in forward posts and civilian areas.

The cross-LOC trade was reportedly suspended on March 13 after Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.