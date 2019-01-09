Pak troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops on Wednesday traded gunfire in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first clash between the troops in Poonch sector, sources said.

Reports said Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian posts in Gulpur and Khari Karmara areas at around 8.15 a.m.

Defence Ministry sources said they used automatics and mortars The sources said Indian troops retaliated strongly, but there was no casualty on our side.

People living in the region were panicked, reports said. There were deafening sounds of mortal shell explosions along the  LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

