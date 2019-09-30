Pak To Invite Manmohan Singh For Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration

International
pragativadinewsservice
Kartarpur Corridor
6

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed about the same in a video message on Monday.

“The Kartarpur corridor inauguration is a big programme and Pakistan is preparing for it in a big way. We have decided to invite India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to grace the event… We will send a formal letter to him soon,” Qureshi said.

The corridor will connect the Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

pragativadinewsservice
