Pak scribes to carry out ‘symbolic march’ along LoC over Kashmir

Muzaffarabad: Pakistan journalists will carry out a ‘symbolic march’ along Line of Control(LoC) over Kashmir issue on Saturday, according to reports.

The reports said over four hundred scribes from different parts of Pakistan have arrived here to take part in the event. Media reports said this being done to draw the attention of the world community in general and media fraternity in particular.

The march has been organised by the Central Union of Journalists (CUJ). This is a regional body of Pakistan journalists.

The rally will leave Muzaffarabad on Saturday morning for Chakothi, 58 km from Muzaffarabad. Abdul Hakim Kashmiri, an office-bearer of the CUJ said: “What has compounded our worries is the unparalleled communication blockade that has sealed all sources of information”.